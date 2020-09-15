Police chief sounds alarm on drug overdoses, promotes Steve’s Law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police chief is raising the alarm about the ongoing increase of drug overdoses and a law that’s meant to help protect those that make the 9-1-1 call.
According to Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen, between Faribault, Northfield, and rural Rice County there were 20 overdoses in 2019. That same region is already at 20 overdoses so far this year. 8 of this year’s overdoses have been fatal. Bohlen says it’s a tragic reminder for witnesses to do their part and remember Steve’s Law, which was passed in 2014.
“It provides limited protections to people who call 911 or administer Narcan or Naloxone in response to a suspected or known drug overdose. If you witness a drug overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately, you and the person overdosing are protected by law from drug possession charges as well as drug paraphernalia charges,” says Bohlen.
Bohlen says his local department has administered Narcan and Naloxone over three dozen times just within the past 20 months while responding to a drug overdose.
