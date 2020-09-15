'Rec on the Go’ program brings free children activities to area parks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City Of Mankato and Eagle Lake are partnering with Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) to offer children a free, Fall “Rec on the Go Program”.
The four week program brings children activities to parks in Mankato and Eagle Lake.
“On the go means highly flexible, highly mobile, so very small equipment based...team building games, safe distance games, arts and crafts....S.T.E.M activities," said MAPS Director of Community Education, Audra Nissen Boyer.
The program also aims to introduce COVID-19 mitigation strategies by teaching personal safety through games, crafts and story telling.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to register, contact staff at 507-387-5501.
Upcoming times, dates and locations
Mankato:
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- September 15 in Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Dr.
- September 17 in Tourtellotte Park, 310 E. Mabel St.
- September 22 in Alexander Park, 900 East Main St.
- September 24 in Highland Park, 950 Warren St.
- September 29 in Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Dr.
- October 1 in Tourtellotte Park, 310 E. Mabel St.
- October 6 in Highland Park, 950 Warren St.
- October 8 in Alexander Park, 900 East Main St.
Eagle Lake
Fridays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lake Eagle Park- 545 Linda Dr.
- September 18 and September 25
- October 2 and October 9
