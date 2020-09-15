RubyRide prepares to restart services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After months of being in park, RubyRide will soon be on the streets of Mankato and North Mankato.
The transit service has been temporarily shut down since March due to COVID-19 safety concerns among its riders and drivers. The business plans to take the next few weeks to work with the city of North Mankato to boost its marketing footprint and let people know about the new safety protocol they can expect when they hop in for a ride.
“We’ll be requiring that all passengers and drivers wear face masks while they’re inside the vehicle we will also be putting capacity on the number of passengers in a vehicle to ensure that we can promote social distancing as much as possible so we will be restricting the number of passengers in those vehicles to a max of two passengers or one family unit,” says Aedan Marty, Chief Operating Officer at Ruby Ride.
RubyRide services will resume in Mankato and North Mankato on October 1. The business is also planning to launch an app next month to making book rides more convenient.
