Woman charged with assault following Trump rally

According to court documents, 27-year-old Shawntay Allen of Mankato, got out of a vehicle stopped in the roadway, to exchange words with people after the rally at Mankato Regional Airport. An officer told Allen to get back in the vehicle and keep moving and she eventually did. An officer then had to help move a person standing in front of her vehicle. Allen allegedly rolled down her window and spit toward that person and the officer. She is charged with felony fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.