Back in the classroom for all Blue Earth Area students

School superintendent Mandy Fletcher says case data for Faribault County supports the decision to get all kids back in the classroom starting on September 21. The change impacts students in grades 8 through 12 who have been in a hybrid model, other grades have been in school daily. Students will still be expected to wear facial coverings. However, the school will no longer be required to maintain a strict 6 feet social distance between students, and will also no longer be required to maintain 50% occupancy in the buildings.