Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reaches out to community in reaction to civil unrest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reacting to recent civil unrest.
“The violence against law enforcement right now is really unprecedented and we’re really seeing it on a consistent basis not just nationally but some even close to home where law enforcement is getting targeted, assaulted, and even murdered and that’s disheartening to see and I want to make sure everyone understands that we feel supported by and large in our community,” says Captain Paul Barta.
Barta says having that community support is just one of the key components needed to prompt reform across the country.
“When you look at this as a whole in order for us to make advancements and strengthen the community and build better partners we have to do that together. If there’s a wall between law enforcement, government and the community it’s not going to get any better so the big ask is we continue to make steps together because this is something we need to work on as a community, as a whole,” says Barta.
Barta says even before the civil unrest, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office made it a priority to stay proactive when it comes to localized training, which includes putting a focus on mental health and autism training.
