City council approves purchase of riot gear

At its meeting last night, the New Ulm City Council approved tens of thousands of dollars in funding for the city’s police department to purchase riot gear. The more than $47,000 includes a first responder kit and gas masks, and civil disturbance riot scene kits for 23 officers, along with 12 tasers. The department’s old gear was about 47-years-old, and they got rid of it in 2015 when it was considered no longer serviceable. The new gear wasn’t previously in the budget for 2020, but police chief Dave Borchert says it was a necessary add on.