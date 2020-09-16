Confirmed COVID-19 case reported at Kennedy Elementary School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Wednesday it received notification that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Kennedy Elementary School ACES childcare program.
Staff members are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify those who had close and prolonged contact with the individual.
The school district says no additional information about the individual will be released due to data privacy laws.
According to the Mankato Area Public Schools preparedness plan, the individual will be “required to self-isolate for at least 10 days” and cannot return “until no fever for 24 hours without medications and improvement of other symptoms.”
