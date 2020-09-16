Greater Mankato Growth hosts candidate forums

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday marks the first day of a series of candidate forums hosted by Greater Mankato Growth.
All the forums will be closed to an in-person audience due to COVID-19 safety recommendations. The forums will be recorded and posted on GMG’s website.
Wednesday night is the Mankato City Council Forum, beginning at 6 p.m. Upcoming forums include, House District 19A and House District 19B, Blue Earth County Commissioner, and Senate District 19.
