Greater Mankato Growth hosts candidate forums

Greater Mankato Growth hosts candidate forums
By Kelsey Barchenger | September 16, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 1:10 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday marks the first day of a series of candidate forums hosted by Greater Mankato Growth.

All the forums will be closed to an in-person audience due to COVID-19 safety recommendations. The forums will be recorded and posted on GMG’s website.

Wednesday night is the Mankato City Council Forum, beginning at 6 p.m. Upcoming forums include, House District 19A and House District 19B, Blue Earth County Commissioner, and Senate District 19.

KEYC News Now is hosting a congressional debate for the 1st District of Southern Minnesota. You can catch that debate live on Sunday, September 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on KEYC and KEYC NBC.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.