Hagedorn provides update on battle with cancer

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) provided an update Tuesday on his fight against kidney cancer.
“My response to treatment has been remarkable,” said Hagedorn. “I feel great and have continued to work as hard as ever."
Hagedorn was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2019 – just 45 days after being sworn into office – and has been receiving immunotherapy treatment and medical care at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester since. The cancer was discovered by accident during a routine physical examination.
“I’m thankful that the healing hands of God and the Mayo Clinic are helping me live the longest and best life possible,” Hagedorn added.
Hagedorn has continued to maintain a busy schedule as a political figure in Washington, even while receiving treatment. A news release from Hagedorn’s office states he has made 52 round trips to and from Washington since being elected in 2018.
“Throughout these 18 months of treatment, I’ve fully performed my congressional work, have not missed even one vote due to illness, held 27 Town Hall meetings, and made hundreds of in-person visits across southern Minnesota to meet community leaders, business owners, farmers, hospital employees and residents on Main Street,” Hagedorn said in a news release.
Since being diagnosed with kidney cancer, Hagedorn says he has moved to prioritize more policies that facilitate the development of biopharmaceutical cures to treat people with serious diseases.
“I’ve learned how cancer patients fight cancer every day, and people fight alongside you every step of the way. I’m so grateful for the prayers and encouragement received from so many. Most especially, I appreciate the kindness and care received from my wife, Jennifer Carnahan, my family, staff, and Mayo Clinic physician, Dr. Lance Pagliaro,” Hagedorn concluded.
Hagedorn is seeking reelection in Minnesota First Congressional District this year, as he faces off in a 2018 rematch against Democratic challenger Dan Feehan, who he defeated by 1,315 votes in the last election.
KEYC News Now will be hosting a one-hour debate between Hagedorn and Feehan at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. The debate will be available for viewing on KEYC CBS, KEYC NBC, KEYC.com, in the KEYC News Now app and on KEYC News Now’s AppleTV and Roku platforms.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.