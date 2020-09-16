Independent investigation by U.S Government Accountability Office raises concerns over MFP payments

“They really needed this help and I have not talked to a farmer in Minnesota who didn’t say to me, Tina, we need trade not aid...," said Smith, "and so, to find out that cotton, for example, got 40% of its cost returned to them, and cotton wasn’t really impacted by these trade disputes, but milk, in comparison, got just a little over 1% of their market value back and that just goes to show what unfairness there was here.”