Le Sueur Henderson School District to get ionization technology

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - A new grant approved by the state is expected to help improve air quality within the Le Sueur-Henderson Public School District during the pandemic.
The ionization technology will be added to the district’s three buildings. The system is expected to help keep the air clean, healthy and eliminate smells that older buildings often accumulate. The grant money comes from a specific state fund meant to help with non-basic necessities amid the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.