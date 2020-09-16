Local school district installing ionization technology

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The ionization technology will be installed in the next couple of months in all three of the school district’s buildings.
The system is expected to help keep the air clean and healthy, and eliminate any smell that has accumulated in the buildings.
“The ionization technology that we’re putting in is essentially putting in positive and negative ions into the air through our ventilation system. Which will then neutralize pathogens and smells, odors. What is does is it changes the proteins in them and collect them into the filters easier than what it would without it,” facilities director for Henderson Schools, Todd Vrklan said.
The school district received the grant from the CARES act which was approved and provided by the state.
