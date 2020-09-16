Mankato Peppers take over Franklin Rogers Park in Fall Frenzy tourney

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Peppers softball is winding down after competing this summer and fall. There are a couple of tournaments left, but one of the big highlights for athletes this year was being able to take the field at Franklin Rogers Park this past weekend in the Peppers Fall Frenzy Tournament.
“It was really fun. I’ve never played here before, but it was fun.”
“I thought it was fun, this is where my dad used to play baseball.”
Special experience for all those athletes getting to take the field at the home of the Mankato MoonDogs and Bethany Lutheran College Vikings.
The Minnesota softball fall state tournament is right around the corner coming up on the weekend of September 26th.
