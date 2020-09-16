MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 513 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 513 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 85,813.
More than 9,300 health care workers have tested positive statewide since the pandemic began.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the statewide death toll now at 1,933. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,402.
There are 79,583 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, there are 244 people hospitalized, 136 in ICU.
7,019 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,743,611.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 511 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 76,144.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1235.
55,019 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
713,091 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
