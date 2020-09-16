Minnesota BCA welcomes new member to its team

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension welcomed its newest member to the team Wednesday.
Sota, a two-year-old black British Labrador, is trained to locate electronic evidence, such as USB drives, cell phones and micro SD cards. In fact, she’s the first electronic detection K-9 in Minnesota.
Training dogs as electronic detection K-9s is a relatively new practice – just two years ago there were only three such K-9s in the country, but now there are about three dozen.
Sota locates evidence by sniffing out chemical coatings on all memory storage chips found in electronic devices.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.