Minnesota man faces terror charge for allegedly joining IS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who is accused of joining the Islamic State group in Syria has been returned to the United States to face terrorism charges.
Abdelhamid Al-Madioum made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Wednesday.
He appeared over videoconference from a cell.
Authorities say Al-Madioum was vacationing with his family in Morocco in 2015 when he secretly booked a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, then went to Syria.
He’s charged with providing support to a foreign terrorist organization.
Al-Madioum spoke with CBS News from a prison in northern Syria last year and said he was recruited to IS by a Twitter contact.
