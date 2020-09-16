MNSAVES gives advice about investments

“The premise of the plan is that it is a federal program. Much like your 401k which is a segment of the IRS code. The 529 section of the IRS code allows you to put after-tax money into an account, choose an investment option and then that money has the opportunity to grow tax-free. When it comes time for college, you can withdraw all of that money tax-free as long as it is going toward high education expenses," explained Jim Mandler, senior marketing manager for MNSAVES.