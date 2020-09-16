Pioneer Bank donates 5,000 water bottles to area schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Pioneer Bank announced Tuesday it is making a donation of 5,000 water bottles to students at area schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, water fountains in many public spaces, such as schools and parks, are not in use. Students are, however, permitted and encouraged to carry water bottles with them throughout the school day.
“We were made aware of a need for water bottles in one of our elementary schools,” Pioneer Bank CEO David Krause said. “It was an easy decision to spread this simple but impactful solution to a need amongst all our communities. Pioneer Bank is committed to the communities we serve and supporting the students during these unprecedented times.”
Pioneer Bank says it will be delivering water bottles to Mankato Area Public Schools, Loyola Catholic School, Mt. Olive Lutheran School, Maple River Public Schools, Madelia Public Schools, St. Peter Catholic School, Loyola Catholic School, St. James Elementary School, North and South Elementary Schools in St. Peter, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran School.
