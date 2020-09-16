South Central College to recognize Constitution Day Thursday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College is doing their part to educate and encourage their student body about their responsibilities to communities and democracy.
SCC will recognize and teach students about Constitution Day Thursday and encourage student voter engagement.
Key topics will be the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, why it is crucial to vote in local and federal elections and the importance of the Constitution.
“When you go vote, you are helping your community get things like funding for schools, extra activities and parks, things like that. So if you want to help your community it’s also part of voting,” explained Taylor Benton, South Central College student senate president.
The event begins Thursday at 7 p.m. and is open to anybody interested.
Visit South Central College’s event website to register for the event.
