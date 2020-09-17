Attempted child luring incident reported in Blue Earth County

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of attempted child luring.
The incident happened yesterday around 8 a.m. on Rapidan Avenue near County Road 9. Police say a 12-year-old girl reported being approached by an unknown man in a vehicle. The victim says the man asked if she was going to the Dam Store then said, “come on.” The car then drove away when the girl walked back to her house.
The vehicle is described as a small, older, dark blue car with four doors. The male was described as white and skinny, between 35 and 45-years-old with blonde hair, a beard, and green eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office has increased patrol in the area, and anyone with any information is asked to contact them immediately.
