Explore Minnesota releases its 2020 fall color forecast

“You will see a map of the entire state and it will highlight the best places to go" According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “Right now, around far northern Minnesota and there is also a little pocket around Itasca and Lake Bemidji. Those two locations are about 25-50% peak color, while the rest of the state is about half-and-half between 10 and 25% peak color and then less than that so not yet turning," Hopper said.