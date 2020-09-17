Fire southeast of Madelia takes hog farm

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Crews respond to a barn fire southeast of Madelia Thursday afternoon.
According to Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher, the fire started in a hog barn just before 12 p.m., sending a smoke cloud south of town.
Several units were affected, and 60 hogs died as a result.
The fire is believed to have started in a dryer, but the fire chief says they are waiting for confirmation from the State Fire Marshal.
Assisting agencies included Madelia Fire, Lewisville, Lake Crystal and Vernon Center.
