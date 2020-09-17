Man arrested following armed robbery in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - An arrest is made in St. Peter following an armed robbery at a local business.
St. Peter Police says 34-year-old Scorpio Lee Rosales held a Mulberry St. business owner at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Rosales then allegedly pointed the handgun at an employee demanding money. He is currently being held in Nicollet County jail awaiting a formal court date.St. Peter Police says Rosales was charged with 1st-degree robbery and that the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.