Mankato Area Public Schools to continue with hybrid learning despite rise in cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Thursday its intentions to continue with its currently implemented hybrid learning despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 57.30 new cases per 10,000 Blue Earth County residents for the two-week period between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5.
The statistic puts MAPS into the threshold where MDH would recommend school districts implement distance learning for all students. That suggestion, which begins when a county records 50 or more new cases per 10,000 residents over a two-week period, is also being recommended for schools in Waseca and Lyon Counties.
In a news release, Mankato Area Public Schools said that despite the high numbers, the charts provided by MDH only act as a guide and new cases per 10,000 county residents over a two-week period is not the sole determining factor in deciding which learning model students will be enrolled in.
The district also emphasized that the numbers that were reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health indicate the 14-day average from approximately two weeks ago, which was before the school district had begun the 2020-21 school year.
Officials with the school district say they expect the case rate to decrease in the coming days and weeks in Blue Earth County, and they cite the sharp rise in cases to the return of college students to the area and the MDH testing event that took place on Sept. 2 and 3.
Additional information is available by visiting the Mankato Area Public Schools website.
