Mankato man shares sources of strength in COVID-19 recovery

“In the hospital, the nurse would come in in the morning, afternoon and evening. Once in a while, I’d see them a little longer, but that was it for five days, so I think the mental part of COVID is as challenging as anything I’ve ever been through because you ask what got me through it and the wanting and willingness to come back home and see Kirsten and Clara, that was the driving force for me. And honestly, I spent a lot of time and prayed because I was so scared that this was going to be something that I couldn’t handle.”