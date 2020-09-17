Mayo Clinic holds virtual meeting regarding wildfires

(KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System held a virtual meeting to address the advancing threats of wildfires and how they affect our health.
Minnesotans have seen some hazy mornings and those can directly affect our immune systems.
Experts say there are several distinctions between wildfire air quality symptoms and COVID-19.
“Inhalation from wildfires is not going to cause fevers, body aches, anosmia or lack of smell or dysgeusia, lack of being able to taste to stuff. Like we can see with the very early symptoms of Covid-19 and to that end there are some subtle differences. Not everything that causes you to cough is Covid-19," Pulmonologist at Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Clayton Cowl said.
Mayo Clinic officials want people to know the cloth masks that you wear for the virus aren’t equipped for protection from the wildfires affects.
