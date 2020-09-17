Mayo Clinic launches online COVID tracking tool

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic launches an online tracking tool that takes a closer look at local COVID-19 cases.
The tool features the latest COVID-19 data for every county in all 50 states, new cases per day, positive test rate, and fatality rate. It also comes with Mayo Clinic guidance on how to take action. Mayo Clinic experts say staying on top of future trends is more important than ever to help people prevent the spread of the infection.
To learn more about the online tracking tool, visit www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/map.
