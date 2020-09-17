MDH completes contact tracing for COVID-19 positive individual at Mankato West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Thursday that the Minnesota Department of Health has completed its contact tracing process for a positive COVID-19 individual at Mankato West High School.
MDH determined the individual was not COVID-19 positive during the time they were at school.
According to the Mankato Area Public Schools preparedness plan, the individual will be “required to self-isolate for at least 10 days” and cannot return “until no fever for 24 hours without medications and improvement of other symptoms.”
