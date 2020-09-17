Minnesota’s unemployment continues to decline

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports a 7.4 percent unemployment rate statewide. That’s a slight improvement from July’s unemployment rate of 7.6 percent. Minnesota also added a seasonally adjusted 40,500 payroll jobs in August, up 1.5% from July. The Mankato MSA had the fewest number of jobs lost over the course of the year, seeing a drop in over the year employment of around 2,000.