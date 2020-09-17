MSU Mankato reports decline in COVID-19 cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota State University Mankato students near the beginning of the school year is gradually leveling off.
On September 2, MSU was reporting 129 active student cases. As of this week, the college has 44 active student cases of COVID-19. The college is currently using 23 of its 97 dedicated on-campus quarantine beds.
Bethany Lutheran College is reporting two active student cases this week. The college has had a total of 9 cases among students and faculty.
In St. Peter, Gustavus Adolphus College is reporting 6 active cases in students and one in staff. The college has had a total of nine cases since it started the academic year. Gustavus plans to announce tomorrow whether it will allow more students to live and learn on campus.
