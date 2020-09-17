Nearly 80,000 Minnesotans recover from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials report nearly 80,000 Minnesotans have had COVID-19 and recovered. The total number of patients who have recovered and are no longer isolated is 79,878.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 931 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 86,722.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the statewide death toll now at 1,942. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,408.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, there are 242 people hospitalized, 132 in ICU.
7,050 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,763,735.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 669 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 77,099.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,250.
55,806 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
720,602 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.