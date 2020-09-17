Protesters call for an investigation into Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s office

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - About 70 people gathered in St. Peter at Minnesota Square Park Thursday to protest Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s office.
Protesters called for an investigation into Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s office after it came under scrutinization for heavy spending on constituent mail in August.
Hagedorn’s office spent more of its total budget than other members of Congress earlier this year in March.
In August, Hagedorn’s office announced that he had fired his chief of staff.
“We are just very concerned about some of the things that are going on in Jim Hagedorn’s office, said Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato ally organizer. "We know that he’s spent an awful lot of his budget on printing. It turns out that this money is going to a couple of his staffers who have printing shops out in Texas.”
Hagedorn is running against his 2018 opponent Democrat Dan Feehan in this fall’s election.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.