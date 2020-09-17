Rep. Hagedorn provides cancer fight update, says he feels great and continues to fight through it

By Alison Durheim | September 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 10:39 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn provides an update on his cancer fight, saying he is feeling great and the fight is going well.

Rep. Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer last February, 45 days after taking office.

He noted that regular CT scans show reduction and elimination of the disease.

“And I just have to tell ya', the healing hands of God and the Mayo Clinic are pulling me through, cancer is going away, I feel great,” said Rep. Hagedorn, “haven’t missed a day in Congress, haven’t missed a vote due to illness and getting around the district just like always, we’ll keep working hard and fighting through it.”

Hagedorn said his cancer fight has moved him to prioritize policies assisting in the development of cures to fight serious diseases.

