COVID-19 testing event to be held in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A COVID-19 testing event in Waseca is part of a 4-week push by state health officials to increase access to “no barrier” COVID testing.
The push is in response to a rising number of positive cases statewide. Beginning next week, free COVID-19 testing will be offered in multiple communities, with four to six separate community testing events spread throughout the state each week. Testing will be available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.
In Waseca, testing takes place from noon to 6 p.m. September 23 and 24 at the Waseca High School Gym. Walk-ups are available. Registration can also be done in advance online.
