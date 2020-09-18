Early voting begins in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting has begun in Minnesota.
You can request an absentee ballot either in-person at your local elections office or online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Voters can vote early in-person at their local elections office.
You can also return your ballot in-person no later than 3:00 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot.
If you plan to mail your ballot, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by seven days after that.
Blue Earth County said their elections office has something planned to help with the increased demand this year.
“As we get into early October, we’re going to be opening up a voter information kiosk or booth outside in our parking lot, so voters who have very quick questions about registration or want to pick up an application for an absentee ballot or maybe want to drop off their ballots will be able to do that actually outside in our parking lot," said Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
