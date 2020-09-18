Goat Yoga returns to Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a unique activity this weekend, Goat Yoga is coming to Waseca.
Back by popular demand, Farmamerica is hosting four, 60 minute goat yoga sessions from 3 to 5 p.m this Saturday, Sept 19 and Sunday, Sept 20.
The sessions will be led by Awaken Vibrance’s professional yoga instructor and features Nigerian dwarf goats from LR Acres.
Tickets are 20 dollars and for an extra 10 dollars, on Sunday you can sample and enjoy a glass of wine from Trio.
“Anyone can come and enjoy this event. You don’t have to be a master at yoga. It was important for us to be able to offer something that we knew we could do outside, in the open air and have a safe way for folks to come together in a socially distant manner,” said Farmamerica Program Director, Samantha Meyer.
Tickets are on sales at: Farmamerica.org/events/GoatYoga or bit.ly/FAGoatYoga.
