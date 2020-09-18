Highway 68 to close Monday for construction

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A section of Highway 68 from Highway 15 in New Ulm to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 (South of Courtland) will be closed for construction beginning Monday.
This is so crews can make final repairs to the major hillside that took place during June rains.
Although crews were able to temporarily fix the slide in July to safely-reopen the road, this work will be more extensive to provide a lasting fix.
“We are going to be building the lower bench, adding some additional drainage and tile, draining some of the water that sits on top so we can control the flow and not have it go down to the surface. And we have about 450, 15 to 20 ft long anchors we are going to be putting throughout this area,” said MNDot Construction Supervisor, Todd Kjolstad
Traffic will be detoured using Blue Earth County Road 45, Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37, 20th South Street in New Ulm and Highway 15.
The Highway 68 closure is expected to be through the end of October.
For updated road conditions and information, call 5-1-1 or visit www.511mn.org.
