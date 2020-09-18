Mayo Clinic hosts ‘twindemic’ virtual meeting

“Worn properly I should say, let me just demonstrate. This is not wearing a mask, this is closer to what wearing a mask is. The reason for that is that the receptors, the A-2 receptors that the virus needs to get into our cells actually have a higher density in the nasopharyngeal epithelial then does the trachea. Which is why, where do we swab, up the nose," explained Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert at the Mayo Clinic.