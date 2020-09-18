MDH: eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,099 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,099 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 87,807.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the statewide death toll now at 1,950. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,414.
There are 80,221 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, there are 250 people hospitalized, 136 in ICU.
7,091 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,791,680.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 729 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 78,476.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,258.
56,512 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
727,145 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
