MNSU Theatre Department postpones productions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato has put its theatre and dance productions on pause for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The school says it has made the call despite having followed all the protocols during Wednesday’s production of ‘Silent Sky.'
The Department of Theatre and Dance ultimately says shutting down for two weeks is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to pause all work on our theatre productions, including rehearsals and performances starting yesterday [Thursday, Sept. 17] and for a minimum of two weeks. We hope we can restart the season in two weeks, the decision was really the result of recent evidence of the possible exposure of COVID-19 among individuals involved in those productions. Of course, the safety of our students, faculty, staff and patrons are a top priority. We just felt like it was wise to pause theater production work and performances for a couple of weeks," explained Matt Cecil, interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Cecil adds there is no one-and-done solution to these types of problems, especially when they’re dealing with the coronavirus.
“One of the things that I think is important for people to understand is that we have a bunch of indicators that we look at in these kinds of situations. We have a lot of data that is available, but it’s not like a bingo card where you hit these several things and then automatically you go to remote delivery. It’s really more of a conversation that gets started and you try to put everything in context and understand what is going on as best as you can. Then take what you think is the right approach to mitigate that problem."
Once the productions get back on stage, they’ll be resuming their production of ‘Silent Sky.'
Visit their website or call the box office at 507-389-2118 to acquire tickets for ‘Silent Sky’ when they return to the stage.
