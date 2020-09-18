MNSU Theatre Department postpones productions

“One of the things that I think is important for people to understand is that we have a bunch of indicators that we look at in these kinds of situations. We have a lot of data that is available, but it’s not like a bingo card where you hit these several things and then automatically you go to remote delivery. It’s really more of a conversation that gets started and you try to put everything in context and understand what is going on as best as you can. Then take what you think is the right approach to mitigate that problem."