North Mankato man killed in Minn. plane crash

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A 24-year-old from North Mankato is one of three people killed in a plane crash in Washington County Sunday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, was recovered from a quarry on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove earlier this week.
Knight is also a graduate of the aviation program at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“Every time I saw him, whether in class or the hallway or the airport, he was always smiling. He was always smiling. He seemed to have a good outlook on life and really enjoyed it. I never saw him without a smile and that’s what I remember the most about him. Other than that he was a steady, heady performer,” recalled Tom Peterson, a faculty member with the Aviation Department at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The third victim was recovered Thursday evening, but that person has not been identified.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.