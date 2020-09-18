North Mankato man’s body recovered from plane crash

By KEYC Staff | September 18, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:28 PM

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A 24-year-old from North Mankato is one of two men whose bodies have been recovered from the scene of a plane crash in Washington County.

The bodies of 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, have been recovered from the quarry on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the single-engine plane crashed into a water-filled quarry last weekend. Sheriff’s officials say a dive team continues to search for the third person who died. Some wreckage of the plane has been recovered.

