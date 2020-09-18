Walz orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday evening he is ordering all United State and Minnesota flags to be flown at half staff at all state and federal buildings until sunset on the day of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral.
Walz said the gesture was to honor her life and legacy.
Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. She was 87 years old.
“Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Walz said via a news release. “She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better.”
“In her legal career and her tenure on the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for women in the workplace, in health care, and as equal partners in our country’s future,” Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “We are all better because of her. I am devastated by her loss.”
Ginsburg was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice in 1993, where she served for 27 years as the second woman, and first Jewish woman, to serve on the Supreme Court.
A news release from the governor’s office adds that individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of Ginsburg.
