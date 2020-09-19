Community members partake in street clean up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members came together to help clean up parts of Mankato.
The organization Blue Earth Project hosted a street clean up, in honor of the day marking the North American Day of Sustainable Communities, that celebrates local communities taking action for a more sustainable world.
Blue Earth Project provided bags, buckets and gloves to aid in the clean up.
“Trash, litter...it’s something that everybody kind of deals with no matter where you are across the globe but we also have a specific set of things that we are dealing with here in Mankato and we utilize our street clean ups and adopt a river to kind of generate awareness and education of what some of those more pressing issues are here locally,” said Blue Earth Project Founder and President Paul Douglas Ebbenga.
Blue Earth Project promotes area sustainability and is known for their advocacy on reversing river pollution and hosting river cleanups. To learn more about their mission and how to get involved visit their website here.
