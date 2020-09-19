A food truck brings the taste of the south to the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scotty Biggs Barbeque is a food truck that travels across Southern Minnesota giving people a taste of the south.
The name of the food truck contains the same uniqueness as his food concoctions.
“A friend of mine likes to play sports on video games and he created his own players all the time. When he created me, he didn’t want to spell out my last name so I was just always Scotty Biggs. Then when we thought we were going to open up here, what do we do, Scotty Biggs just fit,” owner and operator of Scotty Biggs Barbeque, Scott Reisenbigler said.
They’re menu is made of mac-n-cheese briskets, potatoes bombs and brisket sandwiches.
“The barbecue sundae which is like homemade garlic mashed potatoes, your choice of meat and then we do beans, corn, coleslaw dewey sausage topped with barbecue sauce,” Reisenbigler said.
Scotty wasn’t always the owner of a traveling food truck.
“Well we started out in a tent about a year and a half ago because everything in our restaurant broke down in Winnebago. We started in a tent, about last July we had a lady call me and say ‘I want to be your angle and I want to finance a food truck for you’,” Reisenbigler said.
This food truck sets up shop at a variety of places including bars, breweries, weddings and business’s parking lots.
Scotty Biggs Barbeque has been a passion and dream of Scott’s for quite some time now.
“Ya, I have been cooking for 30 years but, barbecue is what I love to do. I mean I can do anything, I have people calling for catering, chicken and different things like that, but barbecue is what I love to do,” Reisenbigler said.
When you come to Scotty’s, you’ll get a two minute wait of food, quality service and big smiles.
