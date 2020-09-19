St. James Public Schools to transition secondary students to distance learning

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — St. James Public Schools announced Friday it is moving middle and senior high school students to distance learning.
School officials cite an increase in COVID-19 cases across all age groups in their learning community.
The new schedule starts Sept. 28.
Northside Elementary School will remain in the hybrid learning model, but school officials caution that numbers are getting close to the threshold for moving Northside students to distance learning if the spread of the virus isn’t mitigated.
