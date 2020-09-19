Veterans Standdown offers local veterans assistance resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local veterans gathered at Franklin Rogers field for the annual Veteran’s Standdown.
The event featured booths offering veterans access to a variety of information for multiple services, from housing, employment, legal assistance,clothing and more.
“They can come and spend the day with their fellow service members and get free resources that maybe they didn’t know existed or potentially just needed to get in contact with and maybe just didn’t have the means to get to them,” said Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) Regional Leader Sadie Rezac.
The Standdown was hosted by MACV, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing Veteran homelessness.
