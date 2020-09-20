People enjoy Fall fun at pick-your-own pumpkin patch

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether it’s to carve faces, decorate or make some sweet treats, nothing screams it’s Fall season more than picking pumpkins.
Just 15 minutes from Mankato sits Autumn Acres Farm, a family owned pick-your own patch.
“We grow over 115 varieties of Fall produce, which kind of sets us apart form everyone else," said Autumn Acres Co-Owner, Cheryl Bleess.
Cheryl and her husband Chad have been growing and selling pumpkins for about 10 years.
“We just started with just a little wagon at the end of the driveway and basically just grew a little bit each year," said Bleess.
At Autumn Acres, people can choose from the wide array of pumpkins and gourds displayed or grab some shears, provided by Bleess’s and harvest your own from the patch.
For Cheryl it’s her love for growing and the Fall season, that fuels the business.
“I have been somebody who has loved Fall all of my life and I’ve also been a huge grower. I started growing flowers and things when I was only 17, so this is kind of the perfect combination to put together. In fact my daughter’s name is Autumn because I’ve always loved Autumn," said Bleess.
The family friendly patch features children’s activities, photo opportunities and wagons to haul your pickings.
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on weekends.
For more information visit Autumn Acres Facebook Page.
