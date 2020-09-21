Blue Earth Area School District asks voters to support operating levy

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area School District is asking voters to support an operating levy come Election Day.
The district says the operating levy is necessary to provide greater financial support for educational programming and operations. District officials say they were forced to cut nearly $1 million from their operating budget earlier this year because state and federal funding did not keep up with the rising costs of education, continued unfunded mandates, and declining enrollment. The district says even with those reductions, it still faces deficits that will require additional budget cuts to teachers, supplies, and programs.
The proposed operating levy would produce $700 per pupil over the next 10 years. Blue Earth Area Schools says it is the only school district among its peer districts currently without a local operating levy.
